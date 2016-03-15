Andy Lehrer
Tuesday, 15 March 2016
Sign of the times
Saturday, 2 January 2016
"Actually, it's about ethics in galactic domination"
No wonder MRAs and the manosphere hate Force Awakens so much - Kylo Ren is an embodiment of Gamergate and the MRA.Recommend this Post
Geek male identity has been reduced to Kylo Ren impotently thrashing a computer with his sword
Wednesday, 30 December 2015
Once upon a CKLN
Michael Laxer turns the page
Tuesday, 29 December 2015
A target of harassment
Monday, 28 December 2015
At an anti-Zundel rally
|Andy Lehrer (right) and
demonstrator at anti-Zundel rally
Back in the summer 2004, neo-Nazi Holocaust denier Ernst Zundel was in detention at the Metro West Detention Centre. Neo-nazis and anti-Semites, under the leadership of Paul Fromm, had held a series of rallies outside the jail, calling for Zundel's release and received coverage on Global News and other weekend newscasts. Since senior assignment editors and journalists tended to have the weekend's off, the reporting was left to inexperienced reporters who took Fromm at face value and described him on the air as a "free speech advocate" while failing to challenge his assertins that Zundel was some sort of historian being persecuted for his views. As the rallies were becoming a focal point for neo-Nazi organizing and were getting kid gloves coverage in the media, anti-racists in the city decided it was important to openly challenge the views of Zundel and his followers. The photo above was taken at one of two counterdemonstrations that were organiazed. The fellow beside me who has part of his face covered did so because the people being opposed had a tendency towards violence and had a history of trying to identify anti-racists and stalk and beat them up if possible.
Saturday, 25 April 2015
Fred Checkers is watching you (if you're an NDPer)
Michael Laxer reports on his Left Chapter blog on Fred Checkers and the state of internal democracy in the NDP.Recommend this Post
Sunday, 5 April 2015
Quote of the day
"I can't give you a brain but I can give you a diploma"Recommend this Post
-- The Wizard of Oz
Friday, 3 April 2015
Chag pesach sameach, more or less
I tried to take my 80 year old mother to synagogue for Passover because I thought she'd like it. The first synagogue we tried in Kensington Market was closed - we found the attendant just as he was leaving to go somewhere *else* for Passover dinner. Then we tried to go to Caplansky's Deli for some Passover food but it was closed for the Caplan family's Passover dinner, same with Free Times Cafe which was closed for the Pearly family seder. So then we tried the Minsker synagogue - which was open - but my mother didn't want to sit through two hours of boring prayers so we went for Chinese food instead. #PassoverRecommend this Post
Monday, 30 March 2015
Quote of the day
There are two types of people those who divide people into two types, and those who don't.
-- Edward A. Murphy, Jr.
