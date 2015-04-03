Chag pesach sameach, more or less

I tried to take my 80 year old mother to synagogue for Passover because I thought she'd like it. The first synagogue we tried in Kensington Market was closed - we found the attendant just as he was leaving to go somewhere *else* for Passover dinner. Then we tried to go to Caplansky's Deli for some Passover food but it was closed for the Caplan family's Passover dinner, same with Free Times Cafe which was closed for the Pearly family seder. So then we tried the Minsker synagogue - which was open - but my mother didn't want to sit through two hours of boring prayers so we went for Chinese food instead. #PassoverRecommend this Post
