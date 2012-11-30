Andy Lehrer
Friday, 30 November 2012
Get your official Re-elect Rob Ford lawn sign.
(By Marc Lostracco h/t
The Torontoist
)
18:44
Rob Ford
3 comments:
Thor
Brilliant.
30 November 2012 at 20:06
Thor
Brilliant
30 November 2012 at 20:07
Thor
Brilliant
30 November 2012 at 20:07
Brilliant.
Brilliant
Brilliant
