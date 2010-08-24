Tuesday, 24 August 2010

"Bubble Girl" charges dropped


You may recall the story from the G20 about Courtney Winkels (above, left) who was warned by police after blowing bubbles in Parkdale. A report by the Real News on the bubble incident and her arrest posted on YouTube went viral with over 250,000 hits. (Courtney was actually arrested after her bag was searched and the police found a first aid kit she was carrying as part of her duties as a street medic. She was arrested, charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and held in the Eastern Avenue detention centre for several days before being released).

Her charges were dropped by the Crown yesterday, along with charges against approximately 100 of the 303 arrestees who appeared in court Monday. This means of the 1,090 picked up during the G20 summit, 80% have seen their charges withdrawn or "diverted". (See Krystalline Kraus' report for rabble.ca here for more on what happened for the other arrestees at the 2201 Finch court house.)

Meanwhile, Officer Bubbles has achieved his own level of infamy and is the unwilling star of a series of Flash cartoons posted on YouTube. Series available here.

3 comments:

Dr.Dawg said...

Do you have a newslink? Can't find one.

24 August 2010 at 18:43
admin said...

No newslink. I'm her Facebook friend and it's on her page.

24 August 2010 at 19:58
Beth Thompson, Infaheat said...

Okay, how about the facebook profile then so we can check the story out. :)

20 September 2010 at 21:04

